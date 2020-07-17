Flashback Friday: This Childhood Pic Perfectly Sums Up Mandira Bedi's TGIF Mood

Mandira Bedi shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Hello there, Mandira Bedi! Yes, that's her in the throwback photo with her mother Gita Bedi. The 48-year-old actress treated us to a delightful throwback photo from her childhood on Flashback Friday. Mandira took a trip down memory lane and dug out one of her favourite childhood memories to describe her weekend mood. "I can't stop smiling. I think I see a weekend approaching," she captioned her photo, in which Mandira, as a little girl, can be seen smiling adorably while being perched on her mother's arms. "Such a sweet smile" - was the general sentiment on Instagram. Mandira Bedi's BFF actress Mouni Roy commented: "So cute!" We completely agree.

Here, take a look at Mandira Bedi's TGIF smile:

Several years after the photo was clicked, Mandira Bedi grew up to look like this, which she chose to describe in these words: "This toothy weirdo seems to have plenty to smile about!"

Mandira Bedi's feed is filled with throwback memories and here's when she had almost made up her mind to grow her hair but like she said - "NO": "Am almost tempted to grow my hair. But then again, NO!"

Mandira Bedi, a fitness enthusiast, often trends for her intense work-out videos and her fun-filled posts featuring her son Vir. Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.