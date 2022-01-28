To Newly Married Mouni Roy, With Love From Brahmastra Co-Star Alia Bhatt

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, who married Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday, shared stunning pictures from the ceremonies on her Instagram profile. The actress' friends, family members and co-stars also wished her on social media. Alia Bhatt, who will co-star with Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, wished the actress on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happy! Wish you both all the love in the world." Mouni Roy got married in a South Indian and a Bengali ceremony.

Sharing pictures from the South Indian ceremony, Mouni Roy wrote: "Found him at last...Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings... 27.01.22."

Brahmastra is a super ambitious project that began filming in 2018. It is a fantasy trilogy which will release in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Mouni Roy made her movie debut as a lead actress with the 2011 Punjabi film Hero Hitler In Love. In terms of Bollywood, the actress has worked in movies like Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She also starred in Akshay Kumar's Gold and in the spy thriller London Confidential.