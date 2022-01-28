More Stunning Pics From Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar's Wedding Album

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy imouniroy)

Highlights Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar in Goa

The couple had two ceremonies on Thursday

The actress' close friends and family attended the ceremonies

Newlywed Mouni Roy has actively been sharing pictures from her and husband Suraj Nambiar's wedding album. After getting married as per South Indian rituals during the day, the couple also had a Bengali wedding. On Friday, Mouni Roy shared picture-perfect moments from the Bengali ceremony. She wore a red lehenga with a veil with a text embroidered on it. The groom wore a beige sherwaani. The couple can be seen happily posing together in the pictures. Mouni accompanied the album with a mantra that read: "Sakha saptapada bhava. Sakhayau saptapada babhuva. Sakhyam te gameyam. Sakhyat te mayosam. Sakhyanme mayosthah."

See the post here:

On Thursday, she shared this wedding video and wrote: "So blessed. For everything. So so happy."

Posting pictures from the South Indian ceremony, Mouni Roy wrote: "Found him at last...Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings... 27.01.22."

Mouni Roy stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 sports drama Gold, starring Akshay Kumar. She has featured in films like Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao, and Romeo Akbar Walter with John Abraham. She was last seen in Zee5's London Confidential. The actress will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actress became a household name after starring in several popular TV shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha.