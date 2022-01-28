Inside Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar's Bengali Wedding

Mouni Roy with Suraj Nambiar. (courtesy mouniroy.fan.base)

After marrying Suraj Nambiar in a South Indian ceremony on Thursday morning, Mouni Roy and the Dubai-based businessman got married as per Bengali rituals in the evening. The wedding venue was Goa. For the day wedding, Mouni Roy looked every bit stunning in a a white saree with a deep red border and statement gold jewellery. For her evening ceremony, the actress wore a red lehenga while the groom picked a beige sherwaani. Mouni's friends shared pictures and videos from both the ceremonies, which were later curated by fanclubs.

Mouni Roy shared this precious video from her day wedding:

She announced her wedding with this post: "I found him at last ... Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We re married! Need your love and blessings...27.01.22 Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Mouni Roy's wedding festivities began with haldi and mehendi on Wednesday. The ceremonies were attended by her close friends Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Rahul Shetty and others. Smriti Irani, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Divyanka Tripathi and several others congratulated Mouni on her wedding.

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. She has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China and will next be seen in Brahmastra.