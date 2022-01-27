Wedding Album: All The Pics From Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Festivities

Highlights Mouni Roy is married

Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, and more attended Mouni and Suraj's wedding

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in Goa

Wedding fever has taken over the Internet again. Actress Mouni Roy married fiancé Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday morning and the pictures are utterly dreamy. Here's a round-up of all the photos available from the wedding and preceding festivities. Mouni and Suraj married per South Indian rituals; the bride was radiant in a white, red and gold saree cinched with a gold belt. Traditional South Indian wedding jewellery and flowers in her plaited hair finished out Mouni Roy's look. Suraj Nambiar was dressed in a beige kurta and a traditional South Indian mundu. Mouni shared photos from the wedding ceremony, writing, "I found him at last." Aww.

Wedding pictures we also shared by some the guests. Actress Mandira Bedi, in a white and gold kasavu saree, shared pictures of herself with the newlyweds. "Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my favourite people Mr and Mrs Nambiar," she wrote - Mouni and Mandira went to the same school and are the closest of friends.

Politician and former actress Smriti Irani also shared pictures from the wedding. It's not clear if she was actually there. Ms Irani and Mouni Roy co-starred in the TV soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and she wrote a long post for the bride, whom she's known for 17 years.

Actor Arjun Bijlani shared this picture, simply captioned "Mr and Mrs Nambiar."

Hours before the wedding, Mouni shared this picture of the soon-to-be-married couple - she in red, he in white - captioned "Everything."

Pre-wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony. Actress Aashka Goradia, also among Mouni Roy's closest friends, posted photos of herself with the bride.

"And so it all begins," Mandira Bedi captioned her photos of the mehendi.

Arjun Bijlani provided glimpses of the haldi. "Just so happy. God bless you," he wrote. Arjun and Mouni co-starred on hit TV show Naagin.

Mouni Roy made her debut in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and then starred in shows like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev apart from Naagin. Her film credits include Gold, KGF: Chapter 1 and Romeo Akbar Walter. Mouni will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.