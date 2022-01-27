Wedding Pics: Mouni Roy Marries Suraj Nambiar In South Indian Ceremony

Highlights Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are getting married in Goa today

Mouni and Suraj will follow Malayali and Bengali wedding rituals

First photos of Mouni Roy as a bride are out now

Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar in Goa today. The pre-wedding festivities began yesterday and now, Mouni Roy's first photos as a bride are out. The photos have been shared by singer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros. In the photos, the new bride Mouni Roy is posing with Manmeet and is looking gorgeous. For the wedding, Mouni Roy chose a white saree with red and gold embroidery and a contrasting red blouse. For her jewellery, Mouni went for traditional South Indian jewellery. With gajra in her hair and subtle makeup, Mouni Roy is radiating. Sharing the photos, Manmeet Singh wrote, "The south Indian bride @imouniroy @nambiar13 #bride #wedding #sister #love."

Check out Mouni Roy's first photos as a bride:

Many fan pages of Mouni Roy also shared photos and videos from her wedding. For the wedding, while Mouni chose a white saree, Suraj looked handsome in a beige kurta and white dhoti. In one of the photos, Suraj Nambiar is seen tying mangalsutra to Mouni Roy. A video from their vermala ceremony has also gone viral on the web.

Check out photos and videos from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding:

Arjun Bijlani also shared a photo of "Mr and Mrs Nambiar!!."

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will follow Malayali and Bengali wedding rituals for their wedding. Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani are in Goa for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding. Last night, Mouni Roy also shared the first photo with fiance Suraj Nambiar and captioned it as "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay." Mouni Roy is seen dressed in a red suit and Suraj looked dapper in a white kurta.

Check out the photo:

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!