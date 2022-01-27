Mouni Roy And Fiance Suraj Nambiar's Wedding Festivities Begin With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Highlights Mouni Roy is all set to get married to fiance Suraj Nambiar

Yesterday, their wedding festivities were held in Goa

Mouni has also shared first photo with Suraj

Finally! Mouni Roy has shared the first photo with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The two are getting married today in Goa. Mouni and Suraj's pre-wedding festivities began on January 26 and many well-known celebs attended them. Mouni Roy's close friends Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and Arjun Bijlani have also shared photos from her mehendi and haldi ceremony. Mouni Roy shared the photo with Suraj Nambiar and wrote, "Everything #HariOm. Om Namah Shivay." In the photo, Mouni is looking gorgeous in red Indian wear and Suraj is dressed in a white kurta. Several celebs commented on Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's photo and congratulated them. At present, the photo has over four lakh likes.

Check out Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's first photo:

Mandira Bedi, who is also in Goa for the wedding, shared photos with Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar and wrote, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know," followed by a red heart emoji.

Here are photos of Mandira Bedi with Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar:

Aashka Goradia shared photos with Mouni Roy from her mehendi ceremony. For the mehendi, Mouni Roy opted for a yellow sleeveless lehenga and jewellery.

Check out photos from Mouni Roy's mehendi:

Aashka also shared a mushy photo with her husband Brent Goble and captioned it as "LOVE YOU."

Arjun Bijlani has shared photos from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's haldi and captioned them as "Just so happy !! God bless u @imouniroy!!" For the haldi ceremony, Mouni looked lovely in a white and gold Indian outfit.

Several fan pages of Mouni Roy have shared videos from her haldi and mehendi ceremony. She also performed on her mehendi on the song Mehendi Hai Sajne Walli.

Here's a video from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's haldi:

Reportedly, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will follow Malayali and Bengali wedding rituals for their wedding.