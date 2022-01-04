Mouni Roy, In Holiday Mood, Shares Pics From Goa

Mouni Roy posted this. (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy often shares pictures on social media, on Monday, the actress dropped a series of pictures from her New Year celebrations in Goa. In the Instagram post, the 36-year-old actress can be seen wearing a green dress as she posed for the camera. In some of the pictures, Mouni can be seen along with her friends Shivaani Malik, Anisha Varma and Aamna Sharif partying at the restaurant. Reacting to the post, Khushi Kabhie Gham actor, Jibraan Khan who played the role of Krish (Son of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol), dropped a mermaid emoji in her comments section.

Recently, Mouni Roy dropped a picture on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she wrote: "The blue, the fresh, the ever free...of sonnets and sunsets," with a flower emoji. Dressed in a royal blue swimsuit, Mouni Roy looked lovely.

Mouni Roy also made headlines when she posed with football legend David Beckham recently. The two met each other during the Qatar Grand Prix 2021 and Mouni Roy had a total fangirl moment with the Manchester United star. The two posed for pictures which the actress shared with the caption, "What just happened."

Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut in the Akshay Kumar film Gold. She will soon be seen in Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actress started her career in television with shows such as Mahadev and Naagin.