Mouni Roy Shares Stunning Pics From Her Trip To Dubai

Another day and we have another striking appearance from the lovely Mouni Roy. As a celebrated actress and fashionista, Mouni is loved by her fans. You can often find her sending her social media followers into a tizzy with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Adding a touch of glamour to our Sunday, Mouni posted a picture of herself posing in a sparkling golden gown flaunting her svelte figure. She looks ravishing as ever in the strappy number with a plunging neckline. In the caption she wrote, "Tis was all magic," and we have to admit the star does look ethereal.

TV actress Aashka Goradia Goble dropped fire emojis in the comments section and Mouni Roy replied to her with heart emojis. Choreographer Rahul Shetty also commented saying, "To be or not to be that is the question."

Apart from acting and fashion, Mouni Roy enjoys travelling and her Instagram posts are proof of this. The actress celebrated New Year in Goa with her friends. She posted a picture of herself wearing a pastel green co-ord set as she lounged on the sandy beaches. A picture from her post also features her friends - Shivaani Malik, Anisha Varma and Aamna Sharif partying at a restaurant.

Mouni Roy is a water baby and her posts prove it. In one of her pictures on Instagram, she can be seen playing with the waves at a beach. In her black bralette and a matching sarong tied at the waist, Mouni looks divine.

Everything that Mouni Roy does, screams style and glamour. On Christmas, she opted for a golden dress and posed next to a decorated Christmas tree and wished her fans. She wrote, “Merry Merry and happy happy holidays,” and dropped a Christmas tree and heart-eye emoji.

Mouni Roy is known for her work in the supernatural television show Naagin and the film Gold. She will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.