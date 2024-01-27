Throwback To Mouni Roy's Traditional Wedding Looks Which Were Straight Out Of A Bridal Fairytale

TBT Mouni Roy's Wedding Looks Which Were Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Mouni Roy has won hearts and grabbed eyeballs whenever she made a social appearance. May it be her top notch red carpet gowns or her chic festive looks, the diva kept it vibrant and bold with her wardrobe experiments. Undoubtedly the actress even had an exquisite wedding with traditional attires. Today, on the occasion of her 2nd wedding anniversary with husband Suraj Nambiar, the actress took us down memory lane when showcasing her absolutely gorgeous wedding looks. The beauty wore a nude colour palette lehenga for a pre-wedding ceremony and matched her look with her husband. The graceful ethnic attire featured tassel details at the back of the blouse and the side of her lehenga. The outfit also featured intricate embroidery and threadwork. Suraj picked a full-sleeved kurta with pajama bottoms in the same colour palette.

Also Read: Mouni Roy's "Archives" Came With A "Love Letter To" An Unbuttoned Olive Shirt And Ripped Denim

For their wedding ceremony, Mouni Roy picked a traditional silk saree in ivory and exuded majestic charm. The silk drape came with red borders and golden zari work. The fine work and metallic sheen added to the look of the saree. Mouni teamed it with a contrasting red short-sleeved blouse which also had patti borders. Mouni went all out with her accessories as well. She wore traditional necklaces, jhumkaa earrings, a stack of bangles and maag tikka with head accessories. Suraj Nambiar wore a pastel peach coloured kurta with fine threadwork in gold and teamed it with white bottoms for the wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Disha Patani And Mouni Roy's Bangkok Style Is A Solid Ten In Chic Black Outfits

Mouni's hairdo does need a special mention. The actress tied her tresses in a long traditional braid and accessorised it with floral garlands.

Mouni Roy's mehendi was a fine craftsmanship of delicate floral motifs with Shiva Parvati made on one hand and a lady waiting for the moon sighting on Karwa Chauth on the other.

Her look for their Karwa Chauth was also stunning. She wore an embroidered sareein a beige colour palette which featured fine threadwork and embroidery. For accessories, she wore red chooda and studded statement earrings. Tying her tresses in a sleek bun, she adorned it with red flowers. Suraj wore a white kurta pajama set to complement her.

Mouni Roy's wedding looks were elegant with a chic twist.

Also Read: Mouni Roy's Pool Day In A Printed Swimsuit Gives 2024 A Very Chic Beginning