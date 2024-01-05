Disha Patani And Mouni Roy's Bangkok Style Is A Solid Ten In Chic Black Outfits

Are your bestie and you really best friends if your style isn't complementary? When heading out with your best bud, your selfie moments would be best captured by a complementary style and trust Bollywood's famous BFF duo Disha Patani and Mouni Roy to give you the right kind of bestie fashion inspiration. The actresses once again headed out together for a vacation and this time to Bangkok. Their chic party style was much too hot for the style radar. Monochromatic fits have always been a fail-proof way to make a statement and the duo turned to classic black silhouettes to double up the fashion quo. Mouni picked a black midi dress that came with a halter neck pattern. She kept it minimal with a pair of hoops and a crossbody bag. Disha kept the black theme in place in a strapless corset top paired with denim shorts. She gave a sporty spin to her look with sports shoes. They opted for a minimal dewy glow to complete the look.

Also Read: Disha Patani And Mouni Roy Continue Their Fabulous BFF Style Streak Wearing Chic Black In Bangkok

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy definitely know how to serve chic girl style. BFF's who often twin together, win together. Well, this is truly the case when it comes to Disha and Mouni's style. Previously, when vacationing in Thailand, the duo gave us major style goals. Mouni posted a picture of themselves twinning in chic white fits. Mouni opted for a halter neckline flared mini dress and accessorised the look with a bracelet. Disha twinned with her in a chic white dress that came with a plunging neckline. Their fresh glow look perfectly sealed the beauty deal.

Also Read: 4 Reasons To Visit Phuket In Thailand For New Year's Eve 2024 Like Mouni Roy And Disha Patani On Their Beach Vacation

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are raising the style bar higher.