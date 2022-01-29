Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Steal A Kiss At Their Sangeet. See Video

Mouni's sangeet videos were shared by various fan pages (Courtesy: filmy_gyaan1)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27 and last night, they had their sangeet ceremony, which was all about dance and fun. While Mouni and Suraj are yet to post videos and photos from their sangeet, various fan pages have posted dance videos and snippets from their function. Arjun Bijlani shared a video on his Instagram Stories, in which, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar can be seen kissing before their cake cutting ceremony. The same video was also shared by a fan page. For her sangeet, Mouni Roy chose a heavy shimmery golden lehenga with emerald jewellery and Suraj Nambiar looked handsome in a royal blue sherwani.

Check out the video of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar:

In another video, Mouni Roy can be seen dancing on Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl with Arjun Bijlani, Rahul, Manmeet Singh, Pratik Utekar, and Amit Kapoor.

Check out the video of Mouni Roy performing on Desi Girl with her friends:

In another video, Mouni Roy can be seen doing a solo performance and later dancing with her husband Suraj Nambiar. The two danced on Rowdy Baby. Check out the video:

Mouni Roy and her friends Rahul also had an emotional moment at the sangeet when the latter performed on Jab Tak Jahan Mein for the newlywed.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married per South Indian and Bengali rituals. For the South Indian Wedding, Mouni chose a white saree with a red blouse and for her Bengali wedding, she looked gorgeous in a heavy red lehenga.

On the work front, Mouni Roy started her acting career with television. In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

Suraj Nambiar is Dubai-based banker.