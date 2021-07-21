Mammootty's 'Tiny Pony' Pic Goes Viral. See Here

Mammootty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mammootty)

South superstar Mammootty has been trending on social media since Tuesday evening, courtesy his "tiny pony." The actor, on Monday, posted a photo of himself sporting a new look most probably for his new film (as per his caption). In the picture, the 69-year-old actor can be seen sporting a new hairdo - a tiny ponytail. "Tiny pony," he wrote in the caption and added: "Stay tuned." The photo has now gone viral on social media with several fanclubs dedicated to the actor resharing it. Mammootty fans also dropped fiery and red heart icons in the comments section of his post.

See the actor's viral photo here:

Mammootty trended big time on social media recently after he shared two major throwback photos of himself. The first picture is from his "first ever appearance on celluloid." Sharing the photo, he wrote: "Big thanks to the person who did this. This is a screen grab from my first ever appearance on celluloid. Colour corrected from black and white. This brings back such vivid memories from another time. I had the rare privilege to be in the same film as Sathyan master. In fact, I remember touching his feet once when he was asleep, resting between shots."

The second photo is from the sets of his 1990 film Kottayam Kunjachan.

In terms of work, Mammootty, who is known for his work in Malayalam films, has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. His filmography includes Mathilukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Ponthan Mada, Vidheyan, Mayavi, Madhura Raja and Puthan Panam. Mammootty's last films were The Priest and One.

Mammootty son Dulquer Salmaan is also an actor.