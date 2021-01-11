Malavika Mohanan's Zoom Location Is Making Us Very Jealous. You?

Just a photo of Malavika Mohanan's day at work. (courtesy malavikamohanan_)

Actress Malavika Mohanan is in paradise - at least that's what it looks like. Tranquil water and a pink and blue pastel sky - exact location not disclosed but hey, if this isn't paradise then what is? Guess what Malavika Mohanan is doing there, other than the holidaying? She's on Zoom interviews, promoting her new film Master. In keeping with her current surroundings, the actress is appropriately dressed in shorts and tee. "Definitely don't mind doing more promotional zoom interviews if they happen in locations that look like this," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram. We don't mind either, Malavika.

This is what Malavika Mohanan currently calls work. We should be so lucky.

Master was meant to have released in April 2020 but, like so many films, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. It will now release in theatres this month to coincide with Pongal. The Tamil original and the Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada dubs will release on January 13 while the Hindi dub will open on January 14.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a thriller and also stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea Jeremiah apart from Malavika.

Malavika Mohanan began her career in the Malayalam film industry. She made her debut in 2013 film Pattam Pole and followed it with 2015's Nirnayakam. She has since appeared in films in other languages including the Majid Majidi-directed Beyond The Clouds co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Malavika was last seen as herself in the series Masaba Masaba. She will appear in Rajinikanth's next film Petta and Hero, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.