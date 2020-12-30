Malaika Arora's Post Reminds The Internet Of A Lot Of Things. Cabbage Is One

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

The Internet is a funny place. We'll tell you why. On Tuesday morning, Malaika Arora shared a perfect picture on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Malaika can be seen being her stunning self as she poses with some foliage, dressed in a neon green outfit. Malaika opted for a boat neck top, with a matching pair of three fourths. She had her hair tied immaculately had minimal make-up in the picture. Let's now get to what the Internet thought of her picture. Malaika's picture reminded some Instagram users of a green leafy vegetable. "Green cabbage," read a comment. "Patta gobhi like" added another user. Some users thought Malaika Arora's picture was strikingly similar to a photoshoot done by Dabboo Ratnani for his calendar last year, which featured Kiara Advani, in which she could be seen posing with a leaf. " Dabboo Ratnani ka ped hai," read another comment on her post.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote: "Tropical paradise." Take a look at the picture here:

Malaika Arora is in love with all things green these days. The actress, who is currently in Goa with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, shared pictures and she wrote: "Home away from home Azara Beach House. Bliss and tranquility, 'the perfect getaway home.' Just too stunning." She added the hashtags #labouroflove and #goa to her post. Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

Here are some more posts from Malaika Arora's Goa diaries:

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.