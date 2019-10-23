Malaika Arora's Birthday Made Special By Sister Amrita's Throwback Pic And Poetry

Amrita Arora shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial )

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 46th birthday today and on her special day, her close friends have bombarded the social media with wishes for her. However there was one birthday wish that just stole our heart away, which was shared by none other than Malaika's sister Amrita Arora. She posted a throwback picture from her and Malaika's childhood days and she added an adorable caption along with it. In her post, she referred to Malaika as "Wonder Woman" and wrote: "Happy birthday Wonder Woman. I love you like I love wine. May you always shine and get more divine. That's me being the poet and I didn't know it moment. I love you Malla."

Check out Amrita Arora's post here:

Amrita shared a million dollar throwback picture on Malaika's 45th birthday as well and she accompanied it with an adorable caption. She wrote: "Happy birthday darling Malaika Aarora. Keep living your best life. Why am I circled in this pic?"

This is what we are talking about:

Malaika Arora was wished by several Bollywood celebrities on social media. Arjun Kapoor, who is said to be dating Malaika, posted a loved-up selfie along with Malaika and added a heart emoji to the post.

Arjun Rampal shared a picture from Malaika's birthday past, which was hosted last night. The picture featured Arjun Rampal along with the birthday girl and Arjun Kapoor and the caption on it read, "Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday Malla have a beautiful one."

Here are some more birthday wishes posted by Bollywood stars:

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Got Talent.

