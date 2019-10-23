Inside Malaika Arora's 46th Birthday: She Danced. So Did Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora with Arjun Rampal and Arjun Kapoor. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Highlights Malaika Arora hosted a party on Tuesday in Mumbai Kareena, Karisma, Twinkle and Akshay attended the party Pics and videos from the party are going viral on social media

Malaika Arora's birthday party was a starry affair. The model-actress celebrated her 46th birthday in style. Malaika hosted a birthday party on Tuesday night in Mumbai, which was made extra special by her friends from the industry. Of course, Arjun Kapoor, who is reportedly dating the actress, was there at the party and he danced like nobody's watching (but more on that later). From Kareena and Karisma Kapoor to Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, and even Shweta Bachchan Nanda, everyone attended the birthday party. Arjun Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor were also present at the party, along with Ananya Panday.

Several fan clubs shared videos from the party. In one of the videos, the birthday girl could be seen dancing to the song Kaun Nachdi. For her special day, Malaika picked a silver dress.

Arjun Kapoor too danced his heart out at Malaika's birthday party. In videos shared by several fan clubs on social media, the actor could be seen dancing to the song Proper Patola redux from his film Namaste England. Check it out:

Here are the pictures of all the celebrities who attended the party:

Arjun Kapoor photographed at the party.

Malaika Arora's best friends Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wouldn't have missed her birthday for the world.

Kareena Kapoor photographed at the party.

Karisma Kapoor photographed at the party.

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna scooped some time out from their busy schedules and attended the party.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the party.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor made a striking entry together.

Janhvi, Shanaya and Ananya at the party.

Here are some more pictures from Malaika Arora's birthday:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda photographed arriving at the party.

Tara Sutaria photographed at the party.

Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa.

Rhea Kapoor also attended the party.

Here are some inside pictures from the party shared by Bollywood celebrities. Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and some fans clubs shared snippets from the party.

Arjun Rampal shared a picture of himself along with "ageless Malaika" and Arjun Kapoor from the party on Instagram. He modified the popular Karan Arjun dialogue "Mere Karan Arjun ayenge," and wrote: "Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday Malla have a beautiful one."

Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture from the party and she wrote: "Fabulosity has no age. Happy Birthday Malaika Arora. Shine on."

Here's wishing Malaika Arora a very happy birthday.

