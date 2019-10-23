On Malaika Arora's 46th Birthday, Arjun Kapoor Shares A PDA Pic

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights Arjun shared a picture from his and Malaika's Italy vacation diary He posted the picture with a heart emoticon only Malaika hosted a grand birthday party on Tuesday evening

On Malaika Arora's birthday today, actor Arjun Kapoor, whom she is dating, shared a loved-up post (very rare for the actor) on Instagram. The Ishaqzaade actor picked a photo from their Italy vacation with a heart emoticon for caption. Arjun Kapoor's Instafam loved his PDA post for Malaika. "You are cute," wrote a fan while another said, "You guys look good together." Malaika Arora, 46 today, celebrated her birthday with a grand party for which she invited Arjun Kapoor (of course), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar to name a few.

Rocking pictures from Malaika's birthday bash later, check out Arjun Kapoor's loved-up post for Malaika:

For the party, Malaika Arora rocked a mirror work dress from Manish Malhora label with matching pencil heels. Malaika looked like a true blue diva in the glam outfit which she styled with minimal accessories, straight open hair and dramatic eye make-up. Manish Malhotra, who was also on the guest list, shared solo picture of Malaika looking F.A.B.U.L.O.U.S:

Kareena Kapoor looked uber-chic in a striped top paired with a black short skirt while Karisma wore a red Rimzim Dadu dress. Shilpa Shetty, who attended the party in a silvery Forever Unique dress, also shared inside pictures. Fan clubs had Malaika birthday bash covered. Here are inside pictures from the party.

Back to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora - They initially kept their relationship under wraps, but are more open now. Arjun and Malaika are frequently spotted together at get-togethers and dinner outings.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.