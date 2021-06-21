Malaika Arora, Who Celebrates Yoga Day Every Day, Posted This

Malaika Arora in a still from the video. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

We were so looking forward to Malaika Arora's post on International Yoga Day. Malaika, who has been practicing yoga for years now, shared a post, which had a compilation of some of her pictures and videos from her yoga sessions. In the video, the 47-year-old talks about her passion for yoga and stated that it is a "way of life" for her. She says in the video: "For me yoga is not about working out, getting ripped or getting the right kind of body or body shape or whatever. For me it is a way of life. Aur agar aap apni zindagi mein isey ek hissa bana doge then I don't think you will ever think that yoga is boring. I think just make it a way of life and I think that's how you should live."

Malaika Arora, who describes herself as a "yogi" on her Instagram bio, captioned the video: "Namaste everybody! For me, it's yoga day every day because yoga is a way of life as it has taught me so much more than I can pen down here. However, let me take this opportunity and wish all of you'll a happy International Day Of Yoga."

Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. Last year, she also featured as one of the judges on Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta.