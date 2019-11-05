Malaika Arora Says She Was 'Put Into Dark Skin Category Initially'

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial )

Malaika Arora, who is best-known for her dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha and Munni Badnaam Hui, told Neha Dhupia on her chat show that she started off in the film industry at a time when the 'dark skin and fair skin bias was prevalent.' Malaika Arora started her career in the entertainment industry as a VJ, after which she featured in several dance videos and film songs. Speaking on the fourth season of #NoFilterNeha, Malaika said that she was 'put into the dark skin category' and the bias was always there. "I came at a time in the business when this whole thing about dark skin, fair skin was so prevalent and I was always put into the dark skin category. So that was always there initially. So, yes that bias was always there," Malaika said.

Several Bollywood actors including Tannishtha Chatterjee have talked about the dark skin bias prevalent in the film industry. In 2016, Tannishtha criticised Colors TV for a show in which she appeared and during which she was 'roasted' for her dark skin. At that time, she told NDTV: "It was surprising that the only thing they found to roast was my skin tone. I sat through the first segment to figure out whether there would be something else they would find to roast but that was in vain."

Bollywood celebrities such as Nandita Das and Abhay Deol have also criticised their colleagues who have endorsed fairness products on several occasions. Nandita Das heads the 'Dark Is Beautiful' campaign which aims to create awareness about skin colour bias and ultimately fight it.

Speaking to Malaika Arora, Neha also asked her about how she deals with social media trolls, who frequently target her for being in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. "Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she said.

Malaika Arora has featured in small roles in films like Housefull and Kaante while she was a co-producer for films like Dabangg and Dolly Ki Doli.

