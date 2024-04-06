Malaika Arora's 'No Filter' Post Is As Real As It Gets

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's Instagram timeline is oh-so-inspiring. From posting videos of her yoga sessions to food albums, the actress keeps her Instagram family hooked. Recently, Malaika shared a set of photos featuring a “no-filter” side of herself. In the snaps, the star can be seen enjoying some relaxing “me time” in what looks like a farmhouse. She is standing on a porch with a beautiful lush background. For her day out, Malaika picked a white kurta set with Kohlrabi chappal. The text attached to the post read, “No filter me…” Check out the post shared by Malaika Arora here:

Last month, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora talked about her divorce from actor Arbaaz Khan. The duo got married in 1997 and parted ways in 2017. The two continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan. She said, “When I decided to get divorced, I don't think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that's what I did.”

Malaika Arora also talked about how a publication mentioned the cost of the outfit and linked it with the alimony amount. “Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, ‘Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony' and I was aghast. Whatever you have done in life whatever level, it makes no difference,” she said.

Malaika Arora has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for over 5 years. The couple made it Instagram official in 2019. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan last year.