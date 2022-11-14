Malaika Arora's Workout Post Is Just The 'Monday Motivation' We Need

Malaika Arora in a still from a video. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Model, actress and entrepreneur Malaika Arora wears many hats. But no matter how busy she is, Malaika is not one to skip her workouts. So, it comes as no surprise that fans often look up to the multi-hyphenate for some fitness motivation and Malaika never fails to deliver. A case in point is Malaika's latest Instagram post in which she is working out in a fitness studio with a long cane in her hand. Sharing details, Malaika said, “Good morning, everyone, I'm back with a fantastic Monday workout. This time with a prop.” Explaining that the stick in her hand is part of her yoga routine, Malaika Arora wrote, “Danda yoga is one of my favourite forms of yoga. Here are some reasons why: It's a fabulous workout to reduce belly fat, especially around your waist. It gives a great stretch to the muscles of the arms and legs and spine. It relaxes the body thoroughly.”

Urging her followers to try their hand at this unique workout, Malaika Arora added, “This week, try adding a prop to your workout, something as simple as a bottle of water or a towel. It will enhance your workout and give you a welcome break.”

Watch the workout video here:

Last month, Malaika Arora spoke about the importance of yoga in her life. Sharing a video, she said, “Good morning, everyone! This month is all about balance. Often, we're so caught up with the events of life that we forget to take care of ourselves. We forget to tend to our minds and body. That's why today on a very rare occasion I decided to work while I stretched. Yoga time for me zoning out the distractions and creating a sacred space, but I understand sometimes it becomes difficult to take that time out even if I want to. And that's why, all I have to do is learn to balance.”

Read the complete note here:

When not treating her Instafam to useful fitness tips, Malaika Arora remembers to drop some gorgeous images of herself. Over the weekend, Malaika shared a no-makeup selfie and as always, it is a sight to behold. In the caption, she wrote, “Calm after the storm.” In a typical sibling response, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora said, “I thought you said clam,” before asking her what the “storm” was.

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of her birthday too, Malaika Arora shared a set of beautiful pictures and said, “A year older, kinda wiser, certainly happier. Thank you, universe. Time to introspect.”

Malaika Arora will be seen next in a new reality show Moving In With Malaika. The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from December 5.