Malaika Arora And Sister Amrita Offer All The 'Monday Motivation' You Need In This Workout Video

Malaika Arora and Amrita in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika's video received over 1 lakh likes within a few minutes "Curtsying away into the week," wrote Malaika Arora Malaika was seen as a judge in India's Got Talent

Anyone who is looking for some Monday motivation should checkout Malaika Arora's latest Instagram post because it offers just that. Malaika Arora, who has quite a bit of a reputation for hitting the gym regularly, shared a video from her workout session on her Instagram profile on and it will inspire you to hit the gym right away. BTW, did we tell you that the video also features Malaika's actor-sister Amrita Arora. In the video, Malaika can be seen dressed in a peach crop top, a pair of camouflage pants and bright pink sneakers, while Amrita can be seen sporting an all-black outfit. Malaika very aptly captioned the post: "Malaika's Monday motivation with Amrita Arora. Curtsying away into the week."

Check out Malaika Arora's video here:

Malaika Arora's love for fitness is clearly visible on her Instagram profile. The 45-year-old actress frequently shares posts pertaining to fitness. A few days ago, she shared a picture, in which she could be seen doing a head stand. Take a look at the picture here:

This is not the first time that Amrita Arora has featured on her sister's Instagram post. A few weeks ago, Malaika shared a picture from her yoga session along with Amrita Aarora and wrote: "Mid-week motivation with my sis. Yoga not only connects you to your inner self but also it forms a unique bond with your yoga partner!"

This is the post we are referring to:

On the work front, Malaika Arora featured as one of the judges on TV reality show India's Got Talent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.