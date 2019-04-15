Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted First Poster: Malaika Arora Sees 'Fire' In His Eyes

First poster of the movie India's Most Wanted (Courtesy Arjun Kapoor)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared the first poster of the movie 'India's Most Wanted' The movie will hit the theatres on May 24, 2019 The teaser of the film releases tomorrow

Arjun Kapoor recently shared the first poster of his upcoming movie India's Most Wanted with his fans and followers on social media. The 33-year-old actor attached a note along with the poster and said, "I am proud to present to all of you India's Most Wanted, an unbelievable story inspired by true events. Teaser out tomorrow." This also lets us know that the teaser of the movie is to release on Tuesday, April 16. This movie is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the nation and Arjun Kapoor is to be seen playing the role of an intelligent officer. In the poster, there's just a glimpse of Arjun Kapoor, whose face is half-hidden. He sports a watchful expression and the most noticeable bit is his eyes.

Soon after the poster was shared, comments poured in from his colleagues and friends including his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora. She dropped the fire emoji on the picture and Parineeti Chopra said in the comment, "Face nahi dikh raha. Best." Varun Dhawan also has commented "eyes," which shows that Arjun's eyes are the most striking factor in the poster.

Screenshot of comments on Arjun Kapoor's poster

The Raj Kumar Gupta-directed movie wrapped last week and he has co-produced it with Fox Studios. India's Most Wanted is scheduled to release on May 24, 2019.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are rumoured to be dating and have reportedly set a wedding date.

Arjun Kapoor, who has described the movie as "scary and real", shared his experience of filming India's Most Wanted in a post last year and wrote: "Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfil a vision... As my 12th film India's Most Wanted wraps today, all I can say is Raj Kumar Gupta, it's been an honour and a privilege to work with you and your team, to tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country." Arjun also thanked the film's producers Fox Star India and added, "Also, a big non corporate hug to Fox Star India and their entire team for bringing your vision to the forefront without any compromise." The Ishaqzaade actor also revealed the film's release date in the post and added, "I will see you guys in theatres on May 24, 2019."

He had also shared his first look from the movie with this caption: "An exceptionally talented team has come together to tell a story that from day one stirred me from within. Some journeys give you a different perspective on everything u thought u knew. This is one such journey."

Last year, Arjun Kapoor was seen in the movieNamaste London, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. He is to be seen in the upcoming movies such as: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar , co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Panipat, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.