Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Are Still Together, Confirms Actress' Manager

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Several reports claiming that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ended their relationship of over five years have been doing the rounds on the Internet. Amid the breakup rumours, the actress' manager dismissed the breakup reports and confirmed that the actors are still together. When asked if Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had broken up, the former's manager told India Today, "No no, all rumours."

The confirmation came a day after Malaika Arora shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. The note hinted at the importance of cherished relationships. Her post stated, "Good Morning. The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them." A day ago, the news agency IANS reported the actors decided to go their separate ways are still "amicable".

A source told the news agency IANS, "Going by Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has happened. They have been dating for so long; hence, it has been very peaceful, dignified, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still amicable with each other."

ICYDK: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor began dating in 2018. However, they chose to make their relationship public on Arjun Kapoor's birthday in 2019. The actress shared mushy photos of them on Instagram.

For the unversed, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017 and continue to co-parent their son Arhaan Khan. In December last year, Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Shura Khan in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Malaika Arora has judged various dance shows, such as India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Zara Nachke Dikha among others. She has also lent her expertise to shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is all set to star in Welcome 3 and Singham Again. The film directed by Rohit Shetty stars him as an antagonist. He will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.