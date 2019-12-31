Malaika And Amrita Arora, Twinning In Black, Tune In To Party Mode In Goa

Amrita shared this photo(courtesy amuaroraofficial)

Who parties on Monday? Looks like it's Malaika Arora, who turned up the party volume in Goa. Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita are having a blast in Goa on their New Year vacation. Malaika and Amrita started their New Year celebrations with an early party on Monday night and looks like black was the theme colour for the night. Amrita shared a glimpse of their party times on Instagram with a simple caption: "Goa times," she wrote. In the photo, Malaika and Amrita can be seen twinning in black - Malaika in a crop top paired with metallic pants and Amrita in a strappy top styled with denim shorts. Amrita Arora's husband Shakeel Ladak was also spotted chilling with the duo.

Here's how Malaika and Amrita got the party started in Goa:

Ahead of their New Year festivities, Malaika and Amrita were busy in Maximum City with Christmas celebrations. The Arora sisters had a blast at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Christmas party, which was also attended by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and others. Malaika featured in photos shared by fan-clubs - she wore red with a Christmas special head-band. Looks like Malaika is in love with head-gears these days.

On Christmas Day, Malaika and Amrita attended a dinner hosted by their mother Joyce. Accompanying Malaika to the Christmas dinner were her son Arhaan and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. There also Malaika styled her midnight blue dress with her favourite red head-band.

Malaika Arora has featured in small roles in films like Housefull and Kaante while she was a co-producer for films like Dabangg and Dolly Ki Doli.