Christmas 2022: Malaika Arora, Son Arhaan And Sister Amrita Come Together To Celebrate Festival At Parents' House

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan and Amrita Arora pictured outside their mother's house in Mumbai

Malaika Arora is celebrating Christmas 2022 with her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and parents Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora. The actress was recently pictured at her parents' house in Bandra, Mumbai. She looked beautiful in a black and white co-ord set paired with black sunglasses and styled her hair into a bun. Her son Arhaan looked dapper in a blue sweatshirt paired with cargo pants. He waved at the shutterbugs before leaving. Amrita Arora arrived with her husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Rayaan And Azaan.

For the Christmas party, Amrita opted for a blue dress paired with yellow heels and black sunglasses. He husband was seen in a white T-shirt and black pants paired with white sports shoes.

Here have a look at the pictures:

On Saturday, Malaika Arora shared many pictures featuring Arhaan, Amrita and her mother, Joyce Polycarp. In the caption, she wrote, "Warm hugs, goofy selfies, and comfort food. Holiday season done right! Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika now streaming Mon-Thu 8pm only on Disney+Hotstar."

Here have a look:

Malaika Arora keeps her Insta family hooked by dropping her stunning pictures. A few days ago, she shared many monochrome photos in a black cut-out dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorised her dress with gold earrings and left her hair loose. Sharing the post, she wrote, "The Oh So Cool... & always So Hot". She captioned her next post as "Black & white has never looked so colourful."

Here have a look at the posts:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora is seen in the reality show Moving In With Malaika, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.