From Malaika Arora To Aryan Khan, Celebrities Displayed Their Best Style At The Ed Sheeran Bash

Celebrities Displayed Their Best Style At The Ed Sheeran Bash

Ed Sheeran arrived in Mumbai for his Mathematics Tour on March 16 at the city's Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. After Kapil Sharma threw a lavish party to welcome the Shape Of You singer, it was time for Farah Khan to display her hospitality to the guests. On Friday, she hosted a grand bash at Gauri Khan's restaurant in Bandra. The glittery event marked the presence of the who's who of Bollywood. Dressed to their nines, the celebrities put forward their fine sartorial sense, arriving in style at the ornate ceremony. From Aryan Khan to Malaika Arora, let's take a look at some B-town stars whose fashion statements ran high on glam.

Malaika Arora

Trust Malaika Arora to turn heads at any public appearance and so she did at the Ed Sheeran bash. The actress was the epitome of royal beauty in a nude mesh gown, featuring strappy sleeves and a corseted bustier. From the waist, the ensemble had a subtle plunge that cascaded down in ruffles, forming a floor-grazing train.

Aryan Khan

We got a glimpse of Aryan Khan's penchant for casualwear once again. In a basic black T-shirt, coupled with a brown leather jacket, the young man served the perfect relaxed style quotient. A pair of distressed denim jeans with splattered graphic prints added a quirky touch to his OOTN.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi dished out biker girl vibes in a full-sleeved denim top, secured around the waist with a matching belt. Her black halter-neck bralette peeking from underneath the denim top contributed to the edgy factor. What's more, Huma slipped into a pair of black latex tights along with brown boots, enjoying a true boss-babe moment.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were high on love and fashion. The Fighter actor put on a charcoal-black, zipped-up hoodie and grey-tinted baggy joggers. A black cap and bearded look sealed his rugged look for the night. Saba complemented him in a fuss-free look as she opted for a hassle-free dress-up in a black hater-neck crop top and loose-fitted grey pants.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit and saree is a match made in heaven. But when the veteran actress decides to follow the boardroom chic avatar, she leaves no room for doubt. Giving the Brabiecore trend a corpcore spin, the diva donned a magenta-pink pantsuit. The lapel-collared blazer was layered with a matching blouse underneath while the flared pants simply elevated the aesthetics.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan's outfit bordered heavily on the black shade with a little white involved. The host picked out an oversized black top with white detailing around the neck and sleeves. She teamed up the uber-chic top with flared black bottoms, featuring white stripes along the edges.

Bollywood celebrities did not disappoint with their style picks.