Bhumi Pednekar On Expressing Freely: "It Is Time That We All Truly Come Together"

Bhumi Pednekar consistently advocates for positive change in society. One again, the actress urged people to express their opinions and speak up, emphasising that using one's voice is essential for driving change. She highlighted the importance of collective action to create lasting impact. Bhumi said, “Girls, Have an opinion. It is so important to have an opinion. It is so important to have a voice. And individuals that have an opinion and voice make people uncomfortable. You will constantly be put into a corner. You will constantly be told, ‘Be quiet. Oh, you are too big for your shoes. Kitni badi problem-maker hai. Har cheez me iska opinion hai. [She is such a big problem-maker. She has an opinion on everything],” at the annual Indian Chamber of Commerce event in Kolkata.

Bhumi Pednekar continued, “It is fine. That is the only way you will bring a part of change. And if we all are part of this society, everything that impacts somebody else's household, somebody else's daughter, is going to impact as well.”

The actress also quoted a line from her film Bhakshak to emphasise the importance of raising one's voice. She said, “There is a line in my film Bhashak that released this year. It is on Netflix. Please do watch it if you all get a chance. I tell my partner, ‘Agar kisi aur ki beti ke saath galat ho raha hai. Hamari beti ke saath galat hi hoga.' [If something wrong is happening to someone else's daughter, it will happen to our daughter too]”

“It is time that we all truly come together and make sure that a change happens and a change happens now,” Bhumi Pednekar concluded.

Bhumi Pednekar's films often challenge societal norms. In her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she portrayed a plus-size educated woman who marries a school dropout. She then appeared in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, where her character leaves her husband on their wedding day upon discovering that he doesn't have a toilet in his house. Bhumi also took on the role of a homosexual character in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. In her latest film, Bhakshak, she played a journalist investigating abuse at a shelter for young girls.