Bhumi Pednekar Wraps <i>Daldal</i> Shoot, Calls It Her One Of Her "Most Complex" Roles

Bhumi Pednekar has finished filming her highly anticipated web series Daldal. The actress summed up journey by sharing an Instagram story and described the series as one of her most challenging roles to date. She wrote, "Hands down one of my most complex characters" Bhumi wrote in her post, adding that she had the privilege of working with incredibly talented actors and creators on the project. Bhumi Pednekar also wrote bout the obstacles that the team faced while filming, especially battling through Mumbai's relentless monsoons and difficult shooting conditions. Despite these challenges, the actress praised the crew's resilience, writing, "Our spirits could never be dampened."

Sharing a glimpse from the project in March this year, Bhumi Pednekar wrote in her caption, "Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, a newly-appointed DCP, Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer #DaldalOnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents. Production Company: Abundantia Entertainment. Executive Producers: Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni. Series Director: Amrit Raj Gupta Writers: Priya Saggi, Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza, Hussain Haidry. Key Cast: Bhumi Pednekar."

Bhumi Pednekar's recent film releases include Bhakshak, The Lady Killeer, Bheed, Govinda Naam Mera, Badhaai Do, Raksha Bandhan and Thank You For Coming, to name a few.

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with a romantic comedy film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She has also worked in movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh among others.