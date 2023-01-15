Makar Sankranti 2023: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is 'Celebrating Motherhood And New Beginnings'

Upasana Kamineni shared this picture. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child. Now, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Upasana has treated his Insta family to gorgeous pictures of herself. In the post, she revealed why the festival is special for her this year. In the images, Upasana looks pretty in a beige ensemble from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. She accessorized her look with statement jewellery and sported natural makeup. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "This Sankranthi for me all is about celebrating motherhood & new beginnings for all of us. Happy Sankranthi," followed by a heart emoticon.

Ram Charan re-shared Upasana's post on his Instagram stories and wished his fans "Happy Sankranthi."

Meanwhile, the RRR song Naatu Naatu, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won in the Best Song category at Golden Globes 2023. On winning the award, Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared an emotional post summing up her experience: "I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I'm soooooo emotional," she wrote.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. The big news was shared by members of the Konidela family last month. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni," read the statement from the family.