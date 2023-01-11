Golden Globe Awards: 'So Happy My Baby Can Experience This,' Writes Ram Charan's Pregnant Wife Upasana

Golden Globe Awards: Ram Charan with Upasana. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Team RRR checked into the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles and they did it in style. RRR was nominated in 2 categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Song. RRR song Naatu Naatu, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR (and their killer dance moves) won in the Best Song category. Ram Charan's date for the big award night was his wife Upasana, who shared pictures from the event on her Instagram handle. An emotional Upasana, who is expecting her first child with husband Ram Charan summed up her experience with these words: "I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me . I'm soooooo emotional."

Upasana began the post with these words: "Such an honour to be a part of the RRR family. Proudly representing and winning for Indian Cinema. #jaihind. She added in her post: "Thank you Mr C (Ram Charan) and Rajamouli Garu (SS Rajamouli) for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work and perseverance pays off."

This is what Upasana posted on Instagram:

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. The big news was shared by members of the Konidela family last month. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni," read the statement from the family.