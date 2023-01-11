Golden Globe Awards: Scenes From The RRR Table. Bonus - The Moment Naatu Naatu Won

Golden Globe Awards: At the RRR table. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

SS Rajamouli's RRR has made history at the Golden Globes by winning the Best Original Song. The infectious and high-octane Naatu Naatu, which has made people around the world shake a leg, won composer MM Keeravani his first Golden Globe alongside Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Other nominees in the category included Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. RRR also competed in a second category at the Golden Globes - Best Non-English Language. It missed out on the award to Argentina, 1985 (from Argentina) a courtroom drama based on true events. The other films that were nominated in this category include All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany, Close from Belgium, and Decision to Leave from South Korea.

Lucky for us, the official Twitter page of RRR has been sharing pictures and videos from the event.

A video featuring the winning moment that saw SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, MM Keeravani and others erupt in cheers as RRR's name was announced has been shared on Twitter. The text attached to it read, “And, the Golden Globe Award For Best Original Song Goes To Naatu Naatu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie.” The team cheers for MM Keeravani as he makes his way to the stage to accept the prestigious award.

Next, we have MM Keeravani's acceptance speech. In it, the composer describes it to be an “overwhelming moment” and adds that he is happy to receive the honour in front of his wife MM Srivalli. “It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words,” he says. MM Keeravani expresses his gratitude to director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He also appreciates the team behind the song including the lyricists, co-composers, programmers, and scene animators.

“MM Keeravani's #GoldenGlobes2023 acceptance Speech,” it read.

Before this, came an image of MM Keeravani with the Golden Globe award in his hand. The side note read, “Indiaaaaaaaa…. This is the best news to wake up to!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes. #RRRMovie.”

Another photo of MM Keeravani was shared with the befitting caption, “Legendaryyyyyy MM Keeravani!! #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie.”

Here's a picture of the RRR table at the Golden Globes.

An image featuring the RRR team making their way to the ceremony was also shared by the official Twitter page. In addition to the men of RRR, Lakshmi Pranathi (Jr NTR wife), Upasana Kamineni (Ram Charan's wife) and Rama Rajamouli (SS Rajamouli's wife) are also seen in the photo. “Here we RRR. #GoldenGlobes2023,” the tweet said.

Now, look at the pictures featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli on the red carpet. The caption read, “The staRRRs have arrived!! #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023,” and we are happy to report that the three stars rocked the red carpet with their fashionable looks.

RRR has been produced by DVV Entertainment and stars Ram Charan in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also part of the movie. The film has collected ₹1,200 crore globally. RRR has also submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories.