Golden Globe Awards: Ram Charan Posts Pic Of 'RRR Family' On The Red Carpet

Golden Globe Awards: Ram Charan shared this picture. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

RRR Team Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli arrived in style on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet. Ram Charan treated his Insta family to a happy picture from Los Angeles in which we can see Jr NTR looking dapper in a black tux, while SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan can be seen in black traditional ensembles. The image also features their better halves Lakshmi Pranathi (Jr NTR wife), Upasana Kamineni (Ram's wife) and Rama Rajamouli (SS Rajamouli's wife). Sharing the photo, the actor captioned it as "THE #RRR FAMILY! On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES."

Here have a look:

At this year's Golden Globe awards, RRR is up for two categories, Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song, for the globally viral Naatu Naatu.

Ahead of the award ceremony on Tuesday, the makers of RRR screened the film at Los Angeles' famous Chinese Theatre. Check out the scenes from the event below:

Earlier on Tuesday, a video of RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR being mobbed by fans at the same theatre went viral. Take a look at the video here:

Helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Entertainment., in the film, Ram Charan played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR played the role of Komaram Bheem. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has submitted itself for consideration in several Oscar categories, and it features on a list of 301 films that are eligible for the awards. Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. It also features on the BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) longlist in the Best Best Non-English Language Film category.