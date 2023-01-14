Golden Globe Awards: Steven Spielberg Said This About RRR Song Naaatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli with Steven Spielberg. (courtesy: ssrajamouli)

RRR is going places and how. After Naatu Naatu's big win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, the makers shared another big moment - when they met film legend Steven Spielberg in Los Angeles. At the Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg's film The Fabelmans won two of the biggest awards of the show - Best Film (Drama) and Best Director, while RRR was nominated in the Best Non English Language Film category and the Best Song category. It won the latter for Naatu Naatu. RRR director SS Rajamouli, sharing a picture with Steven Spielberg, wrote in his tweet: "I just met God." Meanwhile, Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani (composer of Naatu Naatu revealed in his tweet that Mr Spielberg "liked" Naatu Naatu. Enough said.

See SS Rajamouli's tweet here:

I just met GOD!!! pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

MM Keeravaani, who won the Golden Globe for composing Naatu Naatu, shared a picture with the film legend and he wrote: "Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including Duel like anything."

Had the privilege of meeting the God of movies and say in his ears that I love his movies including DUEL like anything pic.twitter.com/Erz1jALZ8m — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

In a separate tweet, MM Keeravaani wrote: "And I couldn't believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu."

And I couldn't believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatupic.twitter.com/BhZux7rlUK — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 14, 2023

The 80th Golden Globes were held in Los Angeles earlier this week with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as host. The top winners at this year's Golden Globes included The Banshees Of Inisherin, which won Best Film (Musical/Comedy), Best Film Actor (Musical/Comedy) for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay. Everything Everywhere All At Once scored two thrilling wins - Best Film Actress (Musical/Comedy) for the iconic Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor (Film) for Ke Huy Quan. Argentina, 1985 won Best Non English Language Film.