Mahira Khan And Ladkiwale Gang Danced To A Shah Rukh Khan Song At Wedding - 'Maahi(ra) Ve'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: mahirahkhan)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's latest wedding festivity dump comes with a Shah Rukh Khan connection. FYI: Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Shah Rukh's Raees. On Sunday, she shared an appreciation post for her friends and cousins. Mahira, who got married to businessman Salim Karim earlier this month, has shared some priceless moments from the wedding festivities. But, a video in her carousel caught our attention. The clip features Mahira's friends shouting, “Maahi Ve.” A few seconds later, Mahira adds, “That's the way”. To this, her friends scream, once again, “Maahi Ve.” The song Maahi Ve is from Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho. The 2003 film also featured Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. Kal Ho Naa Ho was directed by Nikhil Advani.

In the caption, Mahira Khan mentioned that she “laid out a few requests” to her friends and cousins but they turned out to be of no use. Mahira wrote, “What a good. What a Best. So, when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests'. This is how they went: Me - Guys please I'm too old for dances, can we not have dances? Friends - No. we have to. M - Ok just one? F - Hell No. M - Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F - talk to the [hand emoji] As time came close and they all were over every day...I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us. My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me - held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them. To these insanely amazing humans, I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah.”

Mahira Khan also wrote a sweet note for her “bestest friend in the whole world.” “PS My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can't believe she made it. It's her birthday today - I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever,” she added.

Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan congratulated the actress. He wrote, “Congratulations, Mahira. You deserve all the happiness.”

Pakistani actress Momal Sheikh commented, “Awww…love you too.”

Mahira Khan and Salim Karim got married in Murree, Pakistan, in an outdoor ceremony. Videos from the wedding were shared by a magazine named Niche Lifestyle.

Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple parted ways in 2015. Mahira has a 13-year-old son, Azlan, from her first marriage.