New Day, New Pics Of Mahira Khan From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities

Image Instagrammed by Mahira Khan. (Courtesy: mahirahkhan)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has been making headlines ever since videos of her wedding to entrepreneur Salim Karim went viral on social media, earlier this week. Ever since then, the Raees actress has been regular in treating her fans to pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities. The actress did nothing different on Sunday. The actor recently shared new pictures from her pre-wedding ceremony. In her latest post, Mahira opened up about how her friends and cousins insisted on organising a dance program to ensure everyone had a gala time. Sharing some candid pictures, Mahira wrote, " “What a good. What a Best So when I told my friends about the wedding… I also laid out a few ‘requests'. This is how they went – Me – Guys please I'm too old for dances, can we not have dances ? Friends – No. we have to. M – Ok just one? F – Hell No. M – Ok please no dholkis before Bhurban. We should all just chill. F – talk to the. As time came close and they all were over everyday.. I realised they just wanted to celebrate me and us.”

She added, “My childhood friends, work friends, my cousins… had seen it all with me – held me when I was down and clapped when I succeeded. I had done the same with them. To these insanely amazing humans I call family. I love you all so freaking much. Alhumdulillah. MashAllah. P.S My bestest friend in the whole world surprised me at the Mehndi and I still can't believe she made it. It's her birthday today – I love you my insia lotia. Always and forever.”

Mahira's post garnered a lot of likes from her fans and industry friends. Varun Dhawan also wished her in the comment section. He wrote, “Congratulations Mahirah u deserve all the happiness bob.”

See what Mahira Khan posted:

In another post by the actress, we can see her posing with her husband and friends in a lovely red and white floral lehenga.

See her post below:

Days after her marriage, Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shared a bunch of images from pre-wedding ceremonies. Mahira Khan didn't specify the occasions. However, she shared anecdotes about her family members and friends who made her big day special in their own ways. Mahira shared a few images in which she can be seen in a pastel-coloured suit. In another set of images, she can be seen in an orange-coloured suit. She completed the look with green churiyas. She put customized pearl in her earrings for her nani and dadi.

Mahira Khan wrote in the caption, "My mother had one wish... to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can't do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture and she was ready dot on time.. Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on, that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi."

Mahira Khan married businessman Salim Karim on October 1 in an intimate ceremony. A couple of days later, She shared her first wedding picture and a video. In the picture, we can see newlyweds sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creating a picturesque atmosphere. Mahira wrote in the caption, "Bismillah."

Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.