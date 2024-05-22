Mahira Khan Meets Her Lookalike. 'The Crossover We Didn't Expect,' Says The Internet

Kurasah Anwer Sheikh shared this image. (Courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan met her lookalike Kurasah Anwer Sheikh at an airport recently. Kurasah shared a picture on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Mahira and Kurasah can be seen posing for the cameras. Mahira can be seen wearing a monochrome suit while Kurasah looks pretty in a green kurti. The comments section was flooded with observations that they share striking similarities. An Instagram user wrote, "You guys are so similar. Are you sure you are not sisters?" Another comment read, "Omg Duplicate copy." Another user wrote, "2 beauties in 1 frame. Same Same but different." Another comment read, "We can definitely see the resemblance." Another commen read, "The crossover we didn't expect." Another comment read, "Twins." FYI, Kurasah Anwer Sheikh is a Pakistani social media influencer who is known for her resemblance with Mahira Khan. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan recently hit the headlines after she reacted to crowd throwing an object at her on stage. Mahira shared a short video clip from the event and wrote a long note on Instagram. An excerpt from her post read, "What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it's ok to throw something on stage, even if it's a flower wrapped up in a paper plane ( it's a figure of speech, for those taking it literally). It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation." Take a look:

Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim last year. Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel. Mahira acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.