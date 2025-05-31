Virat Kohli's Lookalike Spotted Serving Prasad At Odisha Temple, Video Goes Viral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video from Ananta Vasudev Temple features a man resembling Virat Kohli. The clip gained popularity after food vlogger Pratham Arora shared it online. Social media users have dubbed the man Kohli's doppelganger, sparking comments.

A video clip from the Ananta Vasudev Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, is going viral online, not for its spiritual setting, but because of a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to cricketer Virat Kohli. The clip was originally shared by food vlogger Pratham Arora on YouTube and later gained wider traction after being reposted on X by a user named 'Sunil the Cricketer'. Since then, it has amassed over a million views, with many social media users labelling the man as Kohli's doppelganger.

In the video, a devotee is seen filming the temple surroundings while waiting for prasad. As the camera pans to the man distributing it, viewers immediately notice his striking resemblance to the cricket star. Dressed in a traditional dhoti and sporting a moustache, his facial features closely mirror those of Kohli.

"I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli," read the caption of the viral post, echoing the sentiments of thousands of amused and amazed users online.

Watch the video below:

I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/Zb05RcgoPf — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) May 29, 2025

Internet users flooded the comments section with humorous takes. "Bro finally became the pooja path type," commented one user. "He has figured out what to do post retirement," said another.

"It's insane how many guys actually look like Virat Kohli. Even in my city there's this one guy who looks exactly like him," expressed a third user. "This is Virat Kohli when not playing cricket," jokingly wrote another.

"So Kohli never left for the UK? Instead, he started serving the mandir?" sarcastically commented one user. "@AnushkaSharma will get confused as to who is the real @imVkohli," jokingly wrote another.

Also Read | "Toxic And Hate Monger": Mohandas Pai Slams Hotmail's Sabeer Bhatia For His Remarks On India's GDP

Meanwhile, this is not the first time someone has spotted Virat Kohli's doppelganger. Last year, a Virat Kohli lookalike was spotted amid protests in Bangladesh, sporting a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cap and fervently shouting slogans.

Another Virat Kohli lookalike in India went viral in January last year in Ayodhya. The uncanny resemblance was undeniable, with the doppelganger donning the Indian cricket team's jersey, sending fans into a frenzy. The lookalike was mobbed by fans for selfies, and the video of the entire incident went viral on social media.