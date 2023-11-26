To 'Worlds Best Father' Ranbir Kapoor, A Special Message From Dad-In-Law Mahesh Bhatt

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: poojab1972 )

Ranbir Kapoor, who is super busy promoting his upcoming film Animal, has received the “world's best father” tag from his father-in-law, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actor recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 14 with his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna. On the show, Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt shared a special video message for Ranbir, who was sitting amongst the judges—Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani. Surprised by the video, Ranbir seemed truly overwhelmed by Mahesh Bhatt's words. Ranbir's fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip, carrying glimpses of Mahesh Bhatt's special video message for Ranbir. The clip opens with Mahesh Bhatt saying, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world's best father. When he sees Raha [Ranbir and Alia's daughter], I wish you could see his eyes at that time. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.' I'm proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir,”

In response to the video, emotional Ranbir Kapoor claimed that this is the first time that his father-in-law has said such things. The actor said, “He [Mahesh Bhatt] has never said such things to me in person. So, thank you Indian Idol for this. Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main [I have been passed by my father-in-law].”

Sharing the video the fan wrote, “Mahesh Bhatt about superstar Ranbir Kapoor…The way RK loves Raha has not been hidden from us…This phase is the best he could have wished for.”

Mahesh Bhatt about Superstar Ranbir Kapoor ❤️

The way RK loves Raha has not been hidden from us ????????

This phase is the best he could have wished for ????#RanbirKapoor#AnimalTheFilm#Animalpic.twitter.com/3YZvEzfLs7 — ranbir_ki_muskaan (@Ranbirian4ever) November 25, 2023

After tying the knot last year in April, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their bundle of joy Raha in November. Although the Brahmastra stars have made sure to keep Raha's face hidden from public eyes, Alia and Ranbir never shy away from talking about their baby girl. Even earlier this month, the proud parents celebrated the first birthday of Raha, on November 6.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, Animal continues to make all the right noises ahead of its release. After opening its advance booking on Saturday, Animal has already sold more than 1,11,000 tickets for Day 1 across the country, as per Sacnilk. With this Ranbir Kapoor's film has amassed an impressive advance booking collection of ₹ 3.4 crore.

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on December 1.