Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Sells 1.11 Lakh Tickets For Day 1

A screenshot from Animal trailer. (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna )

With the trailer having released just two days ago, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has generated considerable pre-release buzz among fans. From playing the teaser on Burj Khalifa to a grand music launch event in Mumbai, the makers and cast of Animal are leaving no stone unturned in creating huge anticipation for the film with its promotions. On Saturday, the makers of Animal announced that the advance bookings are open now. Soon after the announcement Animal has established that it is all set to take the box office by storm. We say this because the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already sold more than 1,11,000 tickets for Day 1 across the country, as per Sacnilk. Of this, about 90,526 tickets were sold in Hindi, 20,591 in Telugu-speaking regions, and 200 in Tamil-speaking areas. With this Animal has amassed an impressive advance booking collection of ₹ 3.4 crore. Going by its numbers, it is safe to say that Animal is expected to deliver one of the biggest openings of Ranbir's career.

On Saturday, Bobby Deol announced the opening of Animal advance booking by sharing a picture of himself on Instagram. Along with the click he wrote, "Objects in the mirror are more dangerous than they appear! #AnimalKaEnemy...Advance bookings are open now … see you in the cinema on December 1, 2023 Animal."

Animal is making all the right noises ahead of its release. The makers on Friday held a grand music launch event in Mumbai. During the event, needless to say, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol stole all the limelight. ICYMI, the two stars were joined by producer Bhushan Kumar, and singers Raghav Chaitanya and B Praak at the event. Ranbir and Bobby Deol's camaraderie won millions of hearts.

In one of the clips, doing the rounds on the internet, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dancing to a hit song from Bobby Deol's 1995 film Barsaat. It began when Ranbir was asked at the event what song Bobby Deol dances to in the shower. The Rockstar actor, known for his wit, said, “I don't know about him. But I definitely do..." and performed the hook steps of Love Tujhe Love Main Karta Hoon, which originally featured Bobby Deol with Twinkle Khanna. Ranbir Kapoor also shakes a leg to the hook steps of Becheniya Betabiyan from Bobby Deol's Gupt, leaving Bobby Deol smiling. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt gave a big shout-out to her husband Ranbir Kapoor on the trailer launch day of Animal. The actress shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, “Can't really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. Animal: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Animal features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.