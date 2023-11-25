Sunny Deol Is Busy Cheering For Brother Bobby's Animal - One Post At A Time

A still from Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sunny Deol shared another shout out post for brother Bobby Deol's upcoming film Animal. After cheering for the film's trailer, Sunny Deol shared another still from the film featuring Bobby Deol. His eyes do all the talking. Sunny Deol simply captioned the post, "Bob" and simply added a heart emoji. In the comments section, the Soldier actor replied, "Love you." In the comments section, a user wrote, "Lord Bobby stole every scene he's in." Another one added, "What a expression speaks a lot about his acting ability." Another added, "Superb expression Sir."

Check out Bobby Deol's post here:

Earlier, Sunny Deol shared the film's trailer on social media and cheered for brother Bobby, saying, "Bobby Can't wait to see you in Action! Animal trailer is here."

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 1.

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.