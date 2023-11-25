Ranbir Kapoor Danced To Animal Co-Star Bobby Deol's 90s Hits. So, How Did He Do?

Ranbir Kapoor with Bobby Deol. (courtesy: seeuatthemovie)

Ranbir Kapoor was such a mood during the Animal promotions in Mumbai. Videos from the event are all over the Internet and the one that is trending a great deal, happens to be that of Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Animal co-star Bobby Deol's 90s hits. In the video, Ranbir is seen dancing to Love Tujhe Love from Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat. He is then seen grooving to Betabiyan from Bobby Deol's Gupt. Let's just say that Ranbir Kapoor is a true blue fanboy and that he knew all the hook steps by heart. Bobby Deol, seated next to Ranbir couldn't help but smile as his Animal co-star performed on stage.

Check out the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor dancing on Lord Bobby Deol's songs #Animalpic.twitter.com/fFUKPXQbJA — RK (@seeuatthemovie) November 24, 2023

On Thursday, Bobby Deol also posted a BTS photo with co-star Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Animal and he wrote, "In between cuts and action discussing our family and loved ones keeping us warm in the cold mornings of London."

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful. The film will now clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor,Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on December 1.