Animal Promotions: Ranbir Kapoor Brings Back Rockstar Days On Stage

Ranbir Kapoor and Raghav Chaitanya on stage

Ranbir Kapoor won the hearts of millions on stage and off stage as he owned the show at the music launch event of his upcoming film Animal. Ranbir Kapoor was joined by Bobby Deol, producer Bhushan Kumar, singers Raghav Chaitanya and B Praak at the event. Several videos from the event went viral. In one such video we can see Ranbir Kapoor playing a guitar and singing the song Jo Bhi Main from his film Rockstar. Singer Raghav Chaitanya can be seen singing the song on stage. The original song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan. Take a look at the video shared by Ranbir's fan page:

In another video, we can see Raghav Chaitanya, the singer of Hua Main, singing the song live on stage while Ranbir Kapoor vibing to the song with full expressions on stage. Take a look:

Raghav Chaitanya also shared images on his Instagram profile with the man of the moment Ranbir Kapoor. In one picture, Ranbir can be seen holding him tightly. The another picture is from the stage where Ranbir and Raghav can be seen engrossed in their performance. Raghav wrote in the caption, "From making covers on Ranbir Kapoor's songs to singing an original for him. It's been quite a journey. Animal in theaters on 1st Dec!" Take a look at the post here:

Here are some more pictures from the event. Take a look:

The makers previously unveiled three songs from the film - Hua Main and Satranga. Hua Main has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Pritam. The song has been composed by Jam8 and the lyrics written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Satranga has been sung by Arijit Singh. The song has been composed by Shreyas Puarnik and the lyrics written by Siddharth-Garima. The third song Papa Meri Jaan has been sung by Sonu Nigam while Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the song.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The teaser gave us a glimpse of an abusive father-son relationship (played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively) that only became darker and murkier in the course of the film. Bobby Deol appeared in one scene without a dialogue in the trailer and he stole the show. He was introduced as "Animal ka enemy". The film will release in theatres on December 1.