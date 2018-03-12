Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Posts A Cute Story About Daughter Sitara

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a post on their daughter Sitara and it perfectly sums up the bond any daughter shares with her father. Sitara, all of five, got a new hairstyle and she just couldn't wait to show it to her dad Mahesh Babu. Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture with Sitara some hours ago and captioned it as, "En route to show her father her new hairstyle." (So cute). Mahesh Babu's SPYder co-star Rakul Preet Singh commented on Sitara's picture and wrote, "So pretty." Little Sitara also got clicked with actress Kiara Advani on the sets of Bharath Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film.
Sitara is Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's younger child. She also has a brother Gautam, 11. Mahesh Babu married actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005.
Mahesh Babu was last seen in SPYder, which was successful at the box office. The trailer of his upcoming political thriller Bharath Ane Nenu was released last week and it quickly went viral. He plays the role of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister in the film. Kiara Advani also plays a pivotal role in the film. She is best-known for her role in M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Bharath Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva and is scheduled to hit the screens in April this year.
Namrata Shirodkar is also a former beauty queen. She made starred in films like ab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice.