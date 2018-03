Mahesh Babu's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Posts A Cute Story About Daughter Sitara

Highlights "En route to show her father her new hairstyle," Namrata wrote "So pretty," commented Rakul Preet Singh Bharath Ane Nenu is Mahesh Babu's next film

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a post on their daughter Sitara and it perfectly sums up the bond any daughter shares with her father. Sitara, all of five, got a new hairstyle and she just couldn't wait to show it to her dad Mahesh Babu. Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture with Sitara some hours ago and captioned it as, "En route to show her father her new hairstyle." (So cute). Mahesh Babu'sco-star Rakul Preet Singh commented on Sitara's picture and wrote, "So pretty." Little Sitara also got clicked with actress Kiara Advani on the sets of, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film.See the adorable pictures of Sitara. Sitara is Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's younger child. She also has a brother Gautam , 11. Mahesh Babu married actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005.Mahesh Babu was last seen in, which was successful at the box office. The trailer of his upcoming political thrillerwas released last week and it quickly went viral. He plays the role of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister in the film. Kiara Advani also plays a pivotal role in the film. She is best-known for her role in Bharath Ane Nenu is directed by Koratala Siva and is scheduled to hit the screens in April this year.Namrata Shirodkar is also a former beauty queen. She made starred in films likeand