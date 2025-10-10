SS Rajamouli Turns 52: Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, And Jr NTR Wish Happy Birthday To "One Of The Greatest Directors"

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli is celebrating completing another circle around the sun on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Wishing the Baahubali maker a happy birthday, Mahesh Babu dropped a rare photo with the director of his upcoming drama, named SSMB29 for now.

Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come😍😍😍..Have a great one sir 🤗🤗🤗♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/U3tcyJIbgv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2025

The actor and director duo can be seen embracing each other in a hug while laughing in this rare image.

Wishing Rajamouli on his special day, Mahesh Babu penned on his X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, "Wishing the one and only @ssrajamouli a very Happy Birthday…The best is always yet to come..(Love-eyed emojis) Have a great one, sir (Hug and red heart emojis)".

Commemorating Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, Rajamouli disclosed that the team was working on something special for the movie that would be revealed in November.

The director wrote, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, it has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," he added.

Rajamouli's RRR actor Ram Charan also wished the filmmaker with the following words, "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu (Red heart emoji)".

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest filmmakers of our time, my dearest @ssrajamouli garu ❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 10, 2025

Ram Charan's co-star, NTR, took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes still from the period action drama.

The pic showed NTR and Ram Charan in the middle of a conversation.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Loads of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeXlU7DnmD — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2025

Wishing Rajamouli, the War 2 actor shared, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Loads of love (red heart emoji) (sic)".

Filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni added, "Happy Birthday to the maverick visionary who redefined Indian cinema! Much love and respect to the pride of the nation @ssrajamouli garu. #HBDSSRajamouli".

