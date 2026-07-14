Mahesh Babu-Backed <i>Rao Bahadur</i> Wins Praise From Sandeep Reddy Vanga: "Give This Film 3 Hours Of Your Life"

After actor Mahesh Babu praised Rao Bahadur, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now joined the growing list of admirers of the psychological drama. Sharing his thoughts on social media, the Animal director lauded the film's storytelling, performances, and filmmaking, describing it as a rare cinematic experience that deserves to be celebrated by audiences.

He particularly highlighted director Venkatesh Maha's vision and actor Satyadev's performance in the lead role.

Taking to X, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "Just watched RAO BAHADUR. This is one of those rare, rich films that reminds you why we fell in love with cinema in the first place. I have one request to every genuine film lover... give this film three hours of your life. It deserves your attention, your patience, and your applause."

He added, "Venkatesh MAHA has crafted it so precisely within the financial metrics and it requires guts & absolute conviction. SatyaDEV is sensational. No noise. No shortcuts. Just pure filmmaking. Congratulations to the entire team. Films like these deserve to be celebrated."

Vanga's note comes shortly after Mahesh Babu also expressed his admiration for the film following a special screening. The superstar praised the film's unique storytelling, performances, and technical execution while urging audiences to watch it on the big screen.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu wrote, "RAO BAHADUR...It isn't just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!!! Strange, beautiful & intensely dramatic. @mahaisnotanoun builds a stunning world... @ActorSatyaDev takes over that world like only he can!!! @DeepaThomasss shines with a beautifully nuanced performance... The terrific cast and outstanding technical team supported the film brilliantly!!! Extremely proud of the entire team...Can't wait for you all to witness #RaoBahadur and his madness on the big screens from July 3rd!!"

About Rao Bahadur

Headlined by Satyadev, Rao Bahadur has been receiving positive responses from both audiences and members of the film industry for its unconventional storytelling and strong technical execution. Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, are associated with the project as presenters under their banner, GMB Entertainment.

Written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, Rao Bahadur stars Satyadev in the title role alongside Deepa Thomas and Vikas Muppala. Set against the backdrop of a once-prominent aristocratic family, the film blends psychological drama, suspense, dark comedy, and magical realism to create a distinctive cinematic experience.



Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Zoya Akhtar Send Big Love To Alia Bhatt's Alpha Teaser