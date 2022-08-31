From Shanaya And Maheep Kapoor's Golden Temple Visit. See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Maheep Kapoor's “greatest blessings” are her children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor and on Wednesday, she shared a “now and then” post of her “babies.” Maheep Kapoor visited the Golden Temple along with her parents and children. She has treated fans to a bunch of pictures, giving a sneak peek of the holy shrine. In the then and now post, the Kapoor siblings have recreated a moment captured at the Golden Temple when they were little. Sharing the pictures, Maheep wrote, “Now and then” with a red heart and evil eye emoji. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania found the picture “too cute”.

Shanaya Kapoor has also shared a slew of photographs from the visit. She posed with her grandmother as well as her brother Jahaan. Swipe left to see a picture-perfect frame. We are definitely missing Sanjay Kapoor. For the caption, Shanaya has simply dropped a white heart emoji.

Here is another set of pictures Maheep Kapoor shared from the Golden Temple. She added a red heart and an evil eye emoji in the caption. Both Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor showered love on Maheep Kapoor's post as they dropped a series of heart emoticons. Maheep's BFFs, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey have sent their love.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor is gearing up for the second season of her Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show brings back Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh for a drama-filled, candid appearance for the Indian household. Earlier this month, on August 18 Netflix shared the official trailer of season two.

Let us tell you that Maheep Kapoor will be back with her (in) famous binoculars.

The second season will be out on September 2, on Netflix.