Maha Shivratri 2021: How Hrithik Roshan Celebrated The Festival Over The Years

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Hrithik Roshan shared a chunk of memories on his Instagram profile. In his post, Hrithik recalled the times he spent with his family on the festive occasion over the years and he wrote: "Throwback Thursday! As I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love. Why do we celebrate Maha Shivratri?... A young me asked my Deda, J Om Prakash ji... wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago."

Later in his post, the Dhoom 2 actor shared the explanation that his late grandfather gave him and added in his extensive note, "Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to co-existing, with a puja and community meal. All through, self-reflecting with a resolute to creating a better world for ourselves and others, each day, every day."

"This year, the essence of Maha Shivratri hits me particularly stronger," Hrithik Roshan wrote in his post. He explained the reason for it and added, "First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage. Putting a strong prayer out in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower."

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019.