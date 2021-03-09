ICYMI - Hrithik Roshan's Shout Out To Niece Suranika: 'Her Existence Drives Me To Follow My Heart'

Hrithik Roshan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan )

Hrithik Roshan marked International Women's Day on Monday by giving a big shout out to his niece Suranika, who is a budding entrepreneur. Sharing a set of pictures of himself and his niece, some of them from her childhood, the actor lauded her dedication as an entrepreneur and described her as the "present and future force of strength, power and growth." Hrithik Roshan wrote: "While we celebrate the history of womankind and their strength, I want to give a proud shoutout to the present and future force of strength, power and growth... Closer home. This is Suranika! My niece, who has me swelling with pride being a witness to her journey. At 20, she put her heart and soul into an art that is cherished in our household - food! Filling our stomachs with healthy treats from her kitchen and our hearts full of joy."

Hrithik added that his niece's "existence drives him to follow his heart and fearlessly stride forward." His full post read: "3 years later, she now has taken to spread positive energies and good vibes with an online venture hosting a range of power crystals. Suranika is a woman with passion, ambition and immense strength. Her existence drives me to follow my heart and fearlessly stride forward. Happy Woman's Day my darling and to all the feminine energies out there. We are because you are."

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan, is also planning to join the film industry, just like him. The actor often shares appreciation posts for her on social media.

Hrithik Roshan made his debut as a lead actor in Bollywood with dad Rakesh Roshan's 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and then he featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (also starring Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor).

He was last seen in War.